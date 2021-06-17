888 (LON:888) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 379.60 ($4.96). 888 shares last traded at GBX 379.60 ($4.96), with a volume of 907,533 shares changing hands.

888 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on 888 to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

Get 888 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 404.27.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.