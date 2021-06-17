8PAY Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $405,117.29 and $21,953.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00139842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00180182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00911323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,723.91 or 1.00141422 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

