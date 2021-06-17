$971.43 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post sales of $971.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $1.04 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $724.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,943,066. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $223.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $128.10 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.