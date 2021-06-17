Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after acquiring an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after buying an additional 572,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,712,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,482,165,000 after buying an additional 220,118 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,528. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

