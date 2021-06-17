ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 87,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

