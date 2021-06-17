Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00060204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00025779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.00759663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00084014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042578 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

