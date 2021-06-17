Accenture (ACN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACN opened at $283.94 on Thursday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $199.29 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.09. The stock has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

