Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.
ACCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Accolade by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
