Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Acme United stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.92. 9,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26. Acme United has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $153.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Susan H. Murphy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $272,530.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $1,305,900.00. Insiders have sold 70,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

