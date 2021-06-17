Actinium Market Capitalization Tops $995,608.54 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $995,608.54 and $9,242.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,035,300 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

