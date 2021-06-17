Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $207,730.15 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,255 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $207,730.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,361,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chad M. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 170,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

