Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,159. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

