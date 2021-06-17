AdEx Network Price Reaches $0.65 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $80.01 million and $3.40 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00756789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00084618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043054 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 129,700,752 coins and its circulating supply is 122,558,276 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

