Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.000-3.000 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

ADBE traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $551.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,325. The company has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $506.27. Adobe has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $561.36.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.13.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

