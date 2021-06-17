Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $568.13.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $551.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,809. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a one year low of $413.00 and a one year high of $561.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.