Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

AMD stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,282 shares of company stock worth $35,768,083. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

