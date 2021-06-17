Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 789,327 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,282 shares of company stock worth $35,768,083 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

