Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 659,200 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the May 13th total of 511,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAVVF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.34 million, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.