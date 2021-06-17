Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.75.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$4.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$801.36 million and a P/E ratio of -44.95. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

