aelf 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.79 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, aelf has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $110.97 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00103122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.44 or 0.00764765 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

