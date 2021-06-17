Aeron Price Tops $0.0008 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $15,843.72 and approximately $90,951.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 47.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00760976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042018 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

