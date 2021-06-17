Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 95,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.