African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 44,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 88,666 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

