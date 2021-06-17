African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Shares Down 12.2%

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) dropped 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 92,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 52,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14.

African Gold Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

