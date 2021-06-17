Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.45. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$36.79, with a volume of 52,060 shares trading hands.

AFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, ATB Capital initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.81 million and a PE ratio of -2,452.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.42.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3799998 EPS for the current year.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

