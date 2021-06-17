AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 103,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 259,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company has a market cap of $54.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of AgeX Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

