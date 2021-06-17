Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,615. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

