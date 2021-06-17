AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Up 1%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. 1,348,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,427,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 476,931 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

