Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.94. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 63,109 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 74.82, a current ratio of 82.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.86.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

