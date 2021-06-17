Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.80. Akoustis Technologies shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 2,696 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,600 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

