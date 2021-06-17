Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.48. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 16,569 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,282,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 67,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

