Alchemint Standards 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $133,426.91 and approximately $23.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00058573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00139718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.22 or 0.00912434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,687.16 or 0.99899375 BTC.

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

