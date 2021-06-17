Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.24.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

