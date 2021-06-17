Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Gap Down to $15.95

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $15.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 218,956 shares.

AQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 88,471 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

