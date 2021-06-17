Algorand (ALGO) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $130.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002799 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00039909 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00223090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00035274 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.17 or 0.04839574 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,563,198,413 coins and its circulating supply is 3,084,564,855 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

