Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.9% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,749,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,218,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,807,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,727,000 after acquiring an additional 451,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $209.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $566.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

