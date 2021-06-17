Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 129,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 468.9% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,749,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $209.32 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.25. The firm has a market cap of $566.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

