Alien Worlds Market Cap Hits $124.09 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $124.09 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00140315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00178989 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.18 or 0.00911523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,618.83 or 0.99918528 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

