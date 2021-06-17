Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.38.

TSE ATD.B traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,693. The company has a market cap of C$48.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.32. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

