Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.41% of PTC worth $66,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PTC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $863,800. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

