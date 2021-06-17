Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.54% of Natera worth $47,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Natera by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,032,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,977 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,780. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $100.95 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.06.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

