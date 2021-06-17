Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $54.92 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,302 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.29% of Hologic worth $54,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

