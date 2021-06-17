Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $61.23 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,743 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,731,050 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Las Vegas Sands worth $61,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

