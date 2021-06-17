Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 142,895 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,895 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.22% of CDW worth $50,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1,292.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,495 shares of company stock worth $2,462,688 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

CDW stock opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.48. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

