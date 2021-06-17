Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 91,841 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 2.09% of Mimecast worth $54,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,881 shares of company stock worth $13,017,942. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

