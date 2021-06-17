Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,721,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,422,012 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.29% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $58,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

