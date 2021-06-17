Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 18,129 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,129 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.48% of Wix.com worth $75,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX opened at $281.34 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.11.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

