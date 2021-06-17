AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $264,459.76 and $24.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

