Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for about 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $93,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,507,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock worth $2,948,679. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 292,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.