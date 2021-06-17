Alpaca Finance Achieves Market Cap of $5.36 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00140517 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00179696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.40 or 0.00886433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,812.21 or 0.99935538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

